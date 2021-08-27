Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

