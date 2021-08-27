Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $57.00 at Cowen

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Craig Hallum cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

MRVL stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $60.53. 233,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,894,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of -159.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

