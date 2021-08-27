Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.02.

Shares of MRVL opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

