Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.34.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.40. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.