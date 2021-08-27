Mary L. Garceau Sells 2,589 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,969.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SHW stock opened at $302.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.
The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
