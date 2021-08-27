Mary L. Garceau Sells 2,589 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,969.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SHW stock opened at $302.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

