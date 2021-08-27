Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $297.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Masimo exited second-quarter 2021 with better-than-expected results. Strong rebound in sensor sales and robust order shipments are encouraging. Expansion of the company’s installed base is also impressive. Slew of regulatory approvals and positive studies on Masimo’s products raise our optimism. Product launches over the past few months and the company’s continued focus on patient monitoring are also encouraging. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A raised outlook for 2021 augurs well. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. Over the past six months, Masimo has outperformed its industry. Yet, gross margin contraction is a concern. Masimo's overdependence on its SET platform and persistent reimbursement headwinds are major concerns for the company. Other issues like a stiff competitive space and forex woes persist.”

MASI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $276.32 on Tuesday. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $287.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Masimo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Masimo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

