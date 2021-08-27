Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.87. 51,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,290,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

