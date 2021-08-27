Matthew M. Bilunas Sells 819 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Amundi purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 768,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,580,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

