Maxcoin (MAX) Market Capitalization Tops $511,903.54

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $511,903.54 and approximately $25.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,966.68 or 0.99941376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00041532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.02 or 0.00491917 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.62 or 0.00364558 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.61 or 0.00862549 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00067584 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

