Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. Maximus has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

