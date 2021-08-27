McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,331 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,800,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,354,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,533,000 after purchasing an additional 476,186 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACAD stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.