McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 214.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.27. 196,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,871,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $249.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

