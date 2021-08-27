McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 240,481 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 349,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 197,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 36,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.34 million, a P/E ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

