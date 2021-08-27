McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,298,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

