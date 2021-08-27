McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,860 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.82. The stock had a trading volume of 242,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,545. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.40. The stock has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

