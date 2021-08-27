McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $102,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,590,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $85.22. 532,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.26.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

