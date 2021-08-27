McNamara Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

