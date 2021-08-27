Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Update

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.15 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS MEDXF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,178. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

