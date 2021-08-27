MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, a growth of 240.8% from the July 29th total of 86,100 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MDIA opened at $8.10 on Friday. MediaCo has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.

In other MediaCo news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 158,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $793,667.02. Also, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $30,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,081 shares of company stock worth $866,685 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MediaCo stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of MediaCo worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

