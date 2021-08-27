Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CEO Geoffrey Martha Sells 11,581 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Martha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.78. The firm has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.26.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

