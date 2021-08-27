MEET.ONE Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,430.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 57.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $11,430.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00128607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00153567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,344.92 or 1.00189082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.73 or 0.01037713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.08 or 0.06714684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

