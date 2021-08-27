MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several brokerages have commented on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $300.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.