MenaPay (MPAY) Price Tops $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $480.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.47 or 0.00756470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00100350 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

