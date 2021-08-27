Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.10

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1048 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Meridian Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Meridian Energy Company Profile
