Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.10

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1048 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Meridian Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Meridian Energy Company Profile

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity and gas. The company generates electricity through hydro power stations and wind farms located in New Zealand and Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. It sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brands.

