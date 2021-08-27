Metronome Trading Down 1.3% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00008991 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $53.11 million and $58,790.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00129331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00153130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.70 or 0.98232509 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.43 or 0.00998637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.53 or 0.06618099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,338,419 coins and its circulating supply is 12,052,045 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

