Michael Anthony Crawford Purchases 20,000 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 20,000 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $7.64.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 2,465.73%.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
