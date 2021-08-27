Michael Anthony Crawford Purchases 20,000 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 20,000 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 2,465.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

