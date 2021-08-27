Michele Tyler Sells 262 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Michele Tyler sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $13,532.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCH traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,824. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

