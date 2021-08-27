Michele Tyler Sells 262 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Michele Tyler sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $13,532.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PCH traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,824. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
