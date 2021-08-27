Millennium Management LLC Acquires 5,819 Shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SLR Senior Investment worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUNS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.41. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUNS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

