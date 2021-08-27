Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,227 BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $617,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 675,115 shares of company stock worth $7,198,904. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFI opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI).

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.