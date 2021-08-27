Millennium Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IES by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after acquiring an additional 102,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IES by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IES by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IES by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $518,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,890.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,255 shares of company stock worth $676,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IESC stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

