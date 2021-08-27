Millennium Management LLC Invests $313,000 in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRKN. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

CRKN opened at $2.98 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.02.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Equities research analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

