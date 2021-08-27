Millennium Management LLC Invests $358,000 in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $25,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 675,115 shares of company stock worth $7,198,904. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFI stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

BurgerFi International Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI).

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.