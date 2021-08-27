Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter worth $3,676,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. increased its stake in Seer by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,872,000 after buying an additional 2,238,805 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

SEER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.