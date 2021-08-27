Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 5,489 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $19,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

