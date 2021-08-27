Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.58% of Cousins Properties worth $31,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $46,839,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $47,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 467,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

