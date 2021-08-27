Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $41.19 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 514,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,190,000. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 135,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 49,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC opened at $71.76 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

