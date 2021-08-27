Minter Network Market Capitalization Tops $16.06 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $10,593.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053667 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00127283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00101122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00153513 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,645,488,434 coins and its circulating supply is 4,440,278,867 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

