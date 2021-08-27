Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.73.

Shares of MRTX opened at $162.80 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $130.60 and a one year high of $249.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.