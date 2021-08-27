Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits Market Cap of $27.05 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $22.58 or 0.00046791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $27.05 million and approximately $31,492.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00053748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00125461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00152974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,383.51 or 1.00243131 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.00 or 0.01035915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.57 or 0.06699454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,197,653 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

