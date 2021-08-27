Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $143,378.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $48.27 or 0.00100930 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $23.99 million and $143,378.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00124416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00153655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,181.02 or 1.00736899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.34 or 0.01039839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.17 or 0.06716011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 497,009 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

