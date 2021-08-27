Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 242.3% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIELY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitsubishi Electric in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MIELY opened at $26.73 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.64.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

