Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MITEY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi Estate currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,890. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.