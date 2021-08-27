Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 353.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $659.35. The company had a trading volume of 32,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $661.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.54. The firm has a market cap of $314.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

