Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,172 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical makes up 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TAK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.