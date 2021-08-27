Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $138,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 67.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,106,496. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.