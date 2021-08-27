Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Square accounts for 1.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

NYSE:SQ traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.78. 298,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,742,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,044,494.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.