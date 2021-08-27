Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 383,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.54. 1,268,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,108. The company has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $314.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.