Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,855,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,681,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,000,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,686. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

