Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $3,524,310.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $3,524,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $2,996,280.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $18.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.22. 13,052,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,494,771. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after buying an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
