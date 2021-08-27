Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.35 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35, Briefing.com reports. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.87. 26,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,695. Momo has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.40.

MOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

